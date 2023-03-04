TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023

_____

843 FPUS54 KSJT 040906

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

TXZ127-050015-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-050015-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-050015-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-050015-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-050015-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-050015-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-050015-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-050015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-050015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-050015-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-050015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-050015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-050015-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ065-050015-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-050015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-050015-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-050015-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-050015-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-050015-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-050015-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-050015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-050015-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-050015-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-050015-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

306 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather