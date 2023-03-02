TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

TXZ127-030100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-030100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing

dust after midnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows around

40. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-030100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy blowing dust. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy

and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-030100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-030100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-030100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-030100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ099-030100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy blowing

dust after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ049-030100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-030100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust.

Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-030100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy, cooler with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-030100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to

around 70 this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy blowing dust. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and

much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-030100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing

dust after midnight. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-030100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows around 40. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-030100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Very

windy with highs around 80. Temperature falling into the lower

70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and much cooler with

lows around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-030100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-030100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-030100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

mid 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-030100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and

much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-030100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-030100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-030100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around

70.

$$

TXZ170-030100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Areas of blowing dust. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-030100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

400 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

