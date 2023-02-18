TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

TXZ086-181700-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-181700-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-181700-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-181700-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ085-181700-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-181700-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-181700-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-181700-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

