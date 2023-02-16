TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 _____ 781 FPUS54 KOUN 160801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 TXZ086-161600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ083-161600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ084-161600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ087-161600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ085-161600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ088-161600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ089-161600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ090-161600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.