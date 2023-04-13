TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

234 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60. West winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023 /234 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph, decreasing to 65 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Culberson County-

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chinati Mountains-

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

334 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

