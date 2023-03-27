TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

004 FPUS54 KMAF 270741

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-271515-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-271515-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-271515-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-271515-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy, cooler

with highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-271515-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler with highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-271515-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

141 AM MDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-271515-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023 /141 AM MDT Mon Mar 27 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-271515-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-271515-

Eastern Culberson County-

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-271515-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-271515-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-271515-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with isolated showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-271515-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ277-271515-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-271515-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-271515-

Chinati Mountains-

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ279-271515-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ282-271515-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with isolated showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ280-271515-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Very windy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ281-271515-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

241 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

