TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023 _____ 273 FPUS54 KMAF 180732 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-181530- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-181530- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-181530- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-181530- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ059-060-067-068-181530- Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ270-181530- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 132 AM MDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ271-181530- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 \/132 AM MDT Sat Mar 18 2023\/ .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Windy with highs around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. $$ TXZ272-181530- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Snow likely. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ273-181530- Eastern Culberson County- 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ274-181530- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ075-181530- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ082-181530- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ278-181530- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ277-181530- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ276-181530- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Rain, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ275-181530- Chinati Mountains- 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Snow and rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ279-181530- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ282-181530- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ280-181530- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ281-181530- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 232 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. $$