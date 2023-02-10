TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

_____

771 FPUS54 KMAF 100837

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-101615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-101615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-101615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-101615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-101615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ270-101615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

137 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy and cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Strong winds with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ271-101615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 /137 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Strong winds with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ272-101615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ273-101615-

Eastern Culberson County-

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ274-101615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ075-101615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ082-101615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ278-101615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ277-101615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ276-101615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ275-101615-

Chinati Mountains-

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ279-101615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy

with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ282-101615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ280-101615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ281-101615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

237 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather