TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

226 FPUS54 KMAF 090732

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-100130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-100130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers with a slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening. Brisk, cold with lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-100130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-100130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-100130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ270-100130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1232 AM MST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with lows

around 20. North winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

becoming northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with

a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-100130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 /1232 AM MST Thu Feb 9 2023/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CST /1 PM MST/ THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to

65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-100130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing

to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-100130-

Eastern Culberson County-

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-100130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ075-100130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-100130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-100130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-100130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-100130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ275-100130-

Chinati Mountains-

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-100130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ282-100130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ280-100130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows around

30. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-100130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

132 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around 30.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

