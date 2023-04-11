TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 1030 AM CDT.

* At 958 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located near Galveston A21, moving southwest at 10

knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Galveston A21 and Galveston 424.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

