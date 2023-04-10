TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

615 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

7 nm northeast of Boca Chica Beach, or 7 nm east of South Padre

Island, moving east at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2597 9709 2598 9713 2607 9715 2607 9713

2608 9715 2622 9718 2621 9679 2620 9678

2596 9680

