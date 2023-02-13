TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 340 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM CST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather