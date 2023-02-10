TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 244 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 35 and 40 knots and seas 7 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather