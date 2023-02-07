TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast to south winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots and rough bay waters expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather