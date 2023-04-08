TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ 057 FPUS54 KLUB 080844 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 TXZ035-081615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ026-081615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ021-081615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ022-081615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ023-081615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ024-081615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ025-081615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ027-081615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ028-081615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ029-081615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ030-081615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ031-081615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ032-081615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ033-081615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ034-081615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ036-081615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ037-081615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ038-081615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ039-081615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ040-081615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ041-081615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ042-081615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ043-081615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ044-081615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 344 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$