TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023

980 FPUS54 KLUB 250800

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

TXZ035-251515-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-251515-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-251515-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-251515-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-251515-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-251515-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-251515-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-251515-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-251515-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-251515-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-251515-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ031-251515-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-251515-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-251515-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-251515-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ036-251515-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-251515-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-251515-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-251515-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ040-251515-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-251515-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-251515-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-251515-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-251515-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

