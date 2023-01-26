TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

382 FPUS54 KLUB 260955

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

TXZ035-261715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ026-261715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ021-261715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ022-261715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ023-261715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ024-261715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ025-261715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ027-261715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 20. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ028-261715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ029-261715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ030-261715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ031-261715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ032-261715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ033-261715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ034-261715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ036-261715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ037-261715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ038-261715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ039-261715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ040-261715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ041-261715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ042-261715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ043-261715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ044-261715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

