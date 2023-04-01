TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023

405 FPUS54 KLCH 010700

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

TXZ180-012215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ201-012215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ515-012215-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into

the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ615-012215-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid

70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ516-012215-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into

the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ616-012215-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ259-012215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ260-012215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ261-012215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ262-012215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

200 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. More humid with lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

