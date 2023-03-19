TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023 _____ 354 FPUS54 KLCH 190810 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 TXZ180-192215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ201-192215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ515-192215- Upper Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont and China 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ615-192215- Lower Jefferson- Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur, Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ516-192215- Northern Orange- Including the city of Mauriceville 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ616-192215- Southern Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ259-192215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ260-192215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ261-192215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ262-192215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 310 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather