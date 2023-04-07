TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

914 FPUS54 KHGX 071413

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

TXZ211-072100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ237-072100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-072100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-072100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-072100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely late this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-072100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-072100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ238-072100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-072100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-072100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ163-072100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-072100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers this afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-072100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-072100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-072100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-072100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-072100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-072100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-072100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-072100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-072100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-072100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-072100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible late this morning. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-072100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely late this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-072100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-072100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-072100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-072100-

Coastal Jackson-

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-072100-

Matagorda Islands-

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-072100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-072100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-072100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

913 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

