TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

300 FPUS54 KHGX 061443

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

TXZ211-062100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-062100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-062100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-062100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ214-062100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-062100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-062100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ238-062100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-062100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-062100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-062100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ235-062100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ200-062100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-062100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ236-062100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-062100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-062100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-062100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-062100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-062100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-062100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-062100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-062100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-062100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ313-062100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-062100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-062100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-062100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-062100-

Coastal Jackson-

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ436-062100-

Matagorda Islands-

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-062100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-062100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms late this morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-062100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

943 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

