TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

500 FPUS54 KHGX 051558

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ211-052100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s this afternoon. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late

this morning, then a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late this morning, then a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers late this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling to around 70 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid

70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 70s this afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling to around 70 this afternoon. Southeast winds around

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms, cooler with highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late this morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid

70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid

70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-052100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1058 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather