TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ 089 FPUS54 KHGX 090843 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 TXZ211-092200- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ237-092200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-092200- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ195-092200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ214-092200- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this morning, then becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ210-092200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-092200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ238-092200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-092200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ213-092200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-092200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ235-092200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this morning, then becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-092200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-092200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ236-092200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ199-092200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ179-092200- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-092200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ164-092200- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ177-092200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ212-092200- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ197-092200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ226-092200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-092200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ313-092200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-092200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ337-092200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-092200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ335-092200- Coastal Jackson- 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph after midnight, becoming light and variable, then becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-092200- Matagorda Islands- 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ437-092200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ438-092200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ439-092200- Bolivar Peninsula- 243 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather