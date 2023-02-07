TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

569 FPUS54 KHGX 070912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

TXZ211-072200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ237-072200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ196-072200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ195-072200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ214-072200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ210-072200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ227-072200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ238-072200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ198-072200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ213-072200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ163-072200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ235-072200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-072200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ176-072200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around

60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ236-072200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ199-072200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ179-072200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ178-072200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ164-072200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ177-072200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ212-072200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ197-072200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ226-072200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ300-072200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ313-072200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ338-072200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ337-072200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ336-072200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-072200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ436-072200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-072200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-072200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ439-072200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather