TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ 278 FPUS54 KFWD 220822 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 TXZ119-222200- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-222200- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-222200- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ158-222200- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-222200- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-222200- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ093-222200- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ092-222200- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ091-222200- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-222200- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-222200- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-222200- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-222200- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-222200- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-222200- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-222200- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-222200- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-222200- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ129-222200- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-222200- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-222200- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-222200- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-222200- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ143-222200- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ144-222200- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-222200- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ134-222200- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-222200- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-222200- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-222200- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-222200- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-222200- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ175-222200- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-222200- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ147-222200- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-222200- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ135-222200- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-222200- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-222200- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-222200- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ105-222200- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-222200- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-222200- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-222200- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-222200- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ094-222200- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 322 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather