TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

021 FPUS54 KFWD 091019

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

TXZ119-092115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ118-092115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ159-092115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ158-092115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ104-092115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ103-092115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ093-092115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ092-092115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ091-092115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ102-092115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ101-092115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-092115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ115-092115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ116-092115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ117-092115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ131-092115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ132-092115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-092115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ129-092115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ141-092115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ142-092115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ156-092115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ157-092115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ143-092115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-092115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ133-092115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ134-092115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ145-092115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ146-092115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ161-092115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ160-092115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ174-092115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ175-092115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ162-092115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ147-092115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ148-092115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ135-092115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ122-092115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ121-092115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ120-092115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ105-092115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ123-092115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ107-092115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ106-092115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ095-092115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ094-092115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

