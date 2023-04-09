TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ 021 FPUS54 KFWD 091019 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 TXZ119-092115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ118-092115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-092115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ158-092115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ104-092115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ103-092115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-092115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-092115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-092115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ102-092115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-092115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-092115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-092115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-092115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-092115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-092115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-092115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-092115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-092115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-092115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-092115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-092115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-092115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-092115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-092115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-092115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-092115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ145-092115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-092115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ161-092115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ160-092115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ174-092115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-092115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ162-092115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ147-092115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ148-092115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-092115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-092115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ121-092115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ120-092115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ105-092115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ123-092115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ107-092115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ106-092115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ095-092115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ094-092115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 519 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather