TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

945 FPUS54 KFWD 052003

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ119-060015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-060015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-060015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ158-060015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-060015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-060015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-060015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-060015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-060015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ102-060015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-060015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ100-060015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ115-060015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ116-060015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ117-060015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-060015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ132-060015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-060015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-060015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-060015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-060015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-060015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ157-060015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ143-060015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-060015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ133-060015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-060015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-060015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ146-060015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ161-060015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ160-060015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ174-060015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ175-060015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ162-060015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ147-060015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-060015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-060015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-060015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-060015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ120-060015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ105-060015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ123-060015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-060015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ106-060015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ095-060015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-060015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

