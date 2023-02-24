TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023 _____ 742 FPUS54 KFWD 241032 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 TXZ119-242215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-242215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-242215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ158-242215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-242215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ103-242215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-242215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ092-242215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ091-242215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ102-242215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-242215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-242215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ115-242215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-242215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ117-242215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-242215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Very windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-242215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-242215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-242215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ141-242215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-242215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-242215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-242215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ143-242215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-242215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-242215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-242215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-242215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-242215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-242215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-242215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-242215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-242215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ162-242215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ147-242215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-242215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ135-242215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ122-242215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ121-242215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-242215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-242215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-242215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-242215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-242215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ095-242215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-242215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 432 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather