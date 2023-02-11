TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

TXZ119-112230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ118-112230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ159-112230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ158-112230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ104-112230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ103-112230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ093-112230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ092-112230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ091-112230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ102-112230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ101-112230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ100-112230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ115-112230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ116-112230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ117-112230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ131-112230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ132-112230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ130-112230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ129-112230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ141-112230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ142-112230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ156-112230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ157-112230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ143-112230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ144-112230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ133-112230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ134-112230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ145-112230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ146-112230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ161-112230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ160-112230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ174-112230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ175-112230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ162-112230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ147-112230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ148-112230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ135-112230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ122-112230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ121-112230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ120-112230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ105-112230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ123-112230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ107-112230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ106-112230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ095-112230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ094-112230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

