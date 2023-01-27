TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

TXZ119-272215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ118-272215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ159-272215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ158-272215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ104-272215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ103-272215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-272215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ092-272215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ091-272215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ102-272215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-272215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ100-272215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing rain and

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ115-272215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ116-272215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ117-272215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ131-272215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ132-272215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ130-272215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ129-272215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

TXZ141-272215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ142-272215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ156-272215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ157-272215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ143-272215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ144-272215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ133-272215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ134-272215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ145-272215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ146-272215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ161-272215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ160-272215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ174-272215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-272215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-272215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-272215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-272215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-272215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-272215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ121-272215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ120-272215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ105-272215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ123-272215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ107-272215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ106-272215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ095-272215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ094-272215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

