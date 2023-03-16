TX Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;35;NE;15;31%;2%;7 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;34;NE;18;28%;2%;7 Alice;Windy, a.m. showers;62;45;N;21;61%;78%;2 Alpine;Much colder;43;26;E;11;58%;92%;3 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cold;45;29;SE;9;39%;2%;6 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;54;44;N;17;75%;74%;2 Arlington;Breezy and cooler;56;38;N;16;40%;12%;6 Austin;Breezy with some sun;58;41;N;15;50%;44%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Windy with some sun;58;43;N;20;54%;44%;6 Bay;Showers around;53;42;N;17;78%;70%;2 Beaumont;Morning rain, breezy;55;45;N;16;84%;81%;2 Beeville;Showers around;56;40;N;20;64%;70%;2 Borger;Mostly sunny, cold;48;28;ESE;7;37%;2%;6 Bowie;Cooler with sunshine;53;33;NNE;13;38%;5%;6 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;55;34;NNE;9;31%;4%;7 Brenham;Windy with some sun;55;41;N;17;68%;44%;3 Bridgeport;Sunny and cooler;55;33;N;10;36%;6%;6 Brownsville;Increasingly windy;68;48;N;18;84%;60%;5 Brownwood;Cooler with some sun;55;35;NNE;16;36%;15%;7 Burnet;Breezy with some sun;56;39;N;16;49%;36%;6 Canadian;Mostly sunny;50;19;ENE;8;37%;2%;6 Castroville;Mostly sunny, windy;62;39;NNE;17;50%;44%;7 Childress;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;32;ESE;9;29%;0%;6 Cleburne;Partly sunny, cooler;55;37;N;17;43%;15%;7 College Station;Windy with some sun;55;43;N;17;61%;44%;4 Comanche;Partly sunny, breezy;55;37;N;15;39%;13%;7 Conroe;Showers around;53;40;N;13;77%;70%;3 Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;61;47;N;28;65%;74%;2 Corsicana;Partly sunny, windy;55;38;N;19;50%;23%;7 Cotulla;Windy with some sun;62;43;NE;17;51%;76%;5 Dalhart;Cold with some sun;42;28;ESE;7;44%;28%;5 Dallas Love;Partly sunny, cooler;56;39;N;15;40%;12%;6 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, cooler;55;37;N;15;42%;12%;6 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, cooler;56;39;N;18;38%;11%;6 Decatur;Sunny and cooler;54;35;N;10;37%;6%;6 Del Rio;Partly sunny, windy;59;41;NE;15;42%;89%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Windy with sunshine;59;38;NE;15;45%;88%;6 Denton;Sunny and cooler;55;35;N;17;41%;7%;6 Dryden;Breezy in the a.m.;53;35;ENE;15;44%;77%;4 Dumas;Mostly sunny, cold;43;24;E;7;45%;3%;5 Edinburg;A morning shower;67;49;N;19;79%;60%;4 El Paso;Some sun;53;39;SE;11;48%;30%;5 Ellington;Windy, a.m. showers;54;44;N;20;74%;78%;2 Falfurrias;Showers around;65;46;N;17;67%;70%;3 Fort Hood;Breezy in the a.m.;54;39;N;17;48%;30%;7 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, cooler;56;38;N;17;41%;10%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, cooler;55;36;N;17;40%;9%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, cooler;56;38;N;16;40%;11%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and cooler;56;37;N;16;42%;13%;6 Fredericksburg;Sunshine and windy;53;36;NNE;16;50%;75%;7 Gainesville;Breezy in the p.m.;54;31;N;14;40%;5%;6 Galveston;A shower and t-storm;59;48;N;29;81%;76%;2 Gatesville;Breezy in the a.m.;56;37;N;14;47%;24%;7 Georgetown;Windy with some sun;57;40;N;17;53%;36%;6 Giddings;Mostly sunny, windy;55;41;N;16;62%;44%;6 Gilmer;Cooler with some sun;54;37;N;10;55%;23%;6 Graham;Sunny and cooler;55;35;NNE;15;31%;6%;6 Granbury;Partly sunny, breezy;56;35;N;15;40%;10%;7 Grand Prairie;Breezy and cooler;57;39;N;16;40%;12%;6 Greenville;Sunny and cooler;54;33;N;16;50%;10%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, colder;45;24;E;41;54%;26%;4 Hamilton;Partly sunny, windy;56;36;N;16;42%;19%;7 Harlingen;A t-storm around;67;48;N;22;72%;64%;3 Hearne;Windy with some sun;55;41;N;16;62%;39%;6 Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, windy;63;44;NNE;19;63%;44%;3 Henderson;Cooler with clearing;54;39;N;9;57%;28%;6 Hereford;Partly sunny, cold;46;26;E;9;36%;4%;6 Hillsboro;Cooler with some sun;55;38;N;15;51%;20%;7 Hondo;Windy with some sun;62;39;NNE;21;49%;44%;6 Houston;Showers around;53;44;N;19;78%;73%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Strong winds;54;45;N;20;70%;72%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Showers around;52;43;N;20;75%;78%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Very windy;54;44;N;21;74%;77%;2 Houston Clover;Very windy;54;45;N;22;72%;70%;2 Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy, windy;52;42;N;16;76%;44%;2 Houston Hull;Showers around;53;44;N;18;74%;81%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Showers around;52;42;N;19;78%;83%;2 Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;54;41;N;10;70%;42%;2 Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;59;47;N;23;69%;74%;2 Jacksonville;Cooler with clearing;53;38;N;9;67%;28%;5 Jasper;Showers around;49;41;N;12;84%;67%;2 Junction;Breezy in the a.m.;55;39;NE;16;40%;68%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, windy;60;38;NNE;19;51%;44%;6 Kerrville;Windy with some sun;55;35;NNE;16;50%;78%;6 Killeen;Breezy in the a.m.;54;39;N;17;48%;30%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy in the a.m.;57;40;N;17;47%;31%;7 Kingsville Nas;Strong winds;64;46;N;22;69%;70%;2 La Grange;Windy with some sun;55;43;N;19;63%;44%;5 Lago Vista;Breezy in the a.m.;55;39;N;13;53%;40%;6 Lancaster;Partly sunny, cooler;55;37;N;18;47%;13%;6 Laredo;Windy;64;45;NNE;17;50%;44%;3 Llano;Partly sunny, windy;57;38;NNE;16;43%;35%;6 Longview;Cooler with clearing;54;37;N;9;58%;28%;6 Lubbock;Partly sunny, cooler;50;29;ESE;12;27%;3%;7 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;53;41;N;10;71%;33%;2 Mcallen;A t-storm or two;68;51;N;19;69%;74%;5 Mcgregor;Breezy with some sun;55;37;N;16;48%;28%;7 Mckinney;Sunshine and cooler;55;33;N;16;44%;9%;6 Mesquite;Partly sunny, cooler;55;37;N;17;46%;12%;6 Midland;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;37;E;13;28%;5%;7 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;37;E;13;28%;5%;7 Midlothian;Partly sunny, windy;55;37;N;17;48%;16%;7 Mineola;Partly sunny, cooler;54;35;N;15;54%;21%;6 Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;56;35;N;14;32%;9%;6 Mount Pleasant;Breezy in the p.m.;54;35;N;13;52%;15%;6 Nacogdoches;Cooler with clearing;52;39;N;10;73%;29%;4 New Braunfels;Windy, sunshine;59;39;NNE;23;55%;44%;7 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;52;36;E;16;30%;7%;7 Orange;A stray a.m. t-storm;58;45;N;14;84%;65%;2 Palacios;A shower and t-storm;55;43;N;24;82%;74%;2 Palestine;Breezy in the a.m.;53;39;N;13;65%;28%;6 Pampa;Sunshine and cold;48;26;ENE;10;40%;1%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, cold;49;22;E;8;38%;2%;6 Paris;Sunny and cooler;53;35;N;15;47%;9%;6 Pecos;Mostly cloudy;52;39;ESE;8;33%;32%;2 Perryton;Mostly sunny, cold;45;18;ESE;9;46%;1%;6 Plainview;Sunshine and colder;46;27;ESE;10;31%;3%;6 Pleasanton;Windy with some sun;59;38;NNE;16;60%;80%;5 Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;58;49;N;29;76%;73%;2 Port Isabel;Very windy;68;53;N;25;91%;56%;5 Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;56;43;N;23;74%;86%;2 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;58;36;NNE;21;54%;44%;6 Robstown;Showers around;59;46;N;24;65%;70%;2 Rockport;A shower and t-storm;59;47;N;26;72%;74%;2 Rocksprings;Windy with some sun;52;32;NE;19;47%;90%;6 San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;56;36;NE;16;31%;12%;7 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, windy;61;39;NNE;19;51%;44%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, windy;60;40;NNE;19;55%;44%;5 San Marcos;Windy, mostly sunny;58;41;N;22;55%;44%;7 Seminole;Partly sunny, cooler;50;30;ESE;12;29%;2%;6 Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the p.m.;54;33;N;14;41%;6%;6 Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;32;E;15;27%;2%;7 Sonora;Cooler with some sun;54;37;NE;18;37%;68%;5 Stephenville;Partly sunny, windy;55;36;N;17;36%;11%;7 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and cooler;54;36;N;14;53%;11%;6 Sweetwater;Breezy in the a.m.;53;35;ENE;16;29%;2%;7 Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;55;39;N;15;50%;30%;7 Terrell;Partly sunny, cooler;54;35;N;16;51%;14%;6 Tyler;Breezy in the a.m.;55;38;N;12;57%;28%;7 Uvalde;Breezy in the a.m.;60;36;NE;13;53%;72%;7 Vernon;Breezy in the a.m.;54;33;ENE;14;33%;1%;6 Victoria;Showers around;55;40;N;21;74%;79%;2 Waco;Breezy with some sun;56;38;N;18;47%;27%;7 Weslaco;Increasingly windy;67;48;N;19;79%;66%;5 Wharton;Showers around;52;41;N;19;78%;86%;2 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;52;34;NE;14;33%;3%;6 Wink;Mostly cloudy;52;37;E;11;31%;29%;3 Zapata;Windy;66;47;NNE;15;58%;54%;2 _____