TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 70. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

326 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

