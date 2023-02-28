TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

_____

560 FPUS54 KEPZ 281032

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

TXZ418-010115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ419-010115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ420-010115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Very windy and colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming west 30 to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Strong winds and much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ423-010115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ421-010115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with

highs around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ422-010115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 40 to

50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-010115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

332 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 40 to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather