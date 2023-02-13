TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023 _____ 723 FPUS54 KEPZ 131018 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 TXZ418-132315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs around 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Very windy with lows around 40. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Very windy and cooler with highs around 50. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ419-132315- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ420-132315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Strong winds with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ423-132315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ421-132315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Strong winds with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ422-132315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ424-132315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 318 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather