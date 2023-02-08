TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

_____

122 FPUS54 KEPZ 081018

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

TXZ418-082315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ419-082315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ420-082315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-082315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ421-082315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-082315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-082315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

318 AM MST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

