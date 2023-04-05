TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;54;N;17;29% Abilene Dyess;Sunny;55;N;17;26% Alice;Showers;76;NNW;9;97% Alpine;Sunny;55;ENE;5;16% Amarillo;Sunny;49;N;7;37% Angleton;Cloudy;83;S;17;71% Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;6;39% Austin;Cloudy;70;N;7;29% Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;70;N;21;31% Bay;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;78% Beaumont;Cloudy;82;S;8;77% Beeville;Cloudy;67;NE;8;69% Borger;Sunny;47;NNW;6;35% Bowie;Sunny;54;WNW;9;43% Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;59;NNW;8;32% Brenham;Cloudy;65;N;8;73% Bridgeport;Sunny;56;NNW;8;41% Brownsville;Cloudy;85;SSE;11;71% Brownwood;Sunny;63;N;11;24% Burnet;Mostly cloudy;67;N;12;19% Canadian;Sunny;46;NNW;11;35% Castroville;Cloudy;75;NNE;8;12% Childress;Sunny;49;N;15;27% Cleburne;Sunny;64;NNW;8;35% College Station;Cloudy;66;N;7;70% Comanche;Sunny;61;N;16;30% Conroe;Cloudy;64;NW;4;89% Corpus Christi;Cloudy;80;SE;9;84% Corsicana;Sunny;65;NNW;7;48% Cotulla;Cloudy;72;N;20;30% Dalhart;Sunny;41;N;8;41% Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;56;NNW;15;46% Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;56;NNW;17;57% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;17;43% Decatur;Mostly sunny;55;NW;9;41% Del Rio;Sunny;71;NW;14;8% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;71;NNW;20;7% Denton;Sunny;60;NNW;6;42% Dryden;Sunny;65;N;8;8% Dumas;Sunny;45;NNW;9;33% Edinburg;Cloudy;85;SSW;6;71% El Paso;Partly sunny;50;N;4;16% Ellington;Cloudy;81;S;15;73% Falfurrias;Cloudy;86;NNE;3;68% Fort Hood;Partly sunny;66;N;9;26% Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;60;NNW;7;42% Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;59;NW;17;40% Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;60;NNW;8;36% Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;59;NNW;17;44% Fredericksburg;Cloudy;67;N;11;14% Gainesville;Mostly sunny;57;NNW;10;40% Galveston;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;17;81% Gatesville;Mostly sunny;63;N;12;39% Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;68;N;6;37% Giddings;Cloudy;61;N;8;57% Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;4;94% Graham;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;11;35% Granbury;Sunny;61;NNW;9;38% Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;6;37% Greenville;Mostly sunny;59;NW;8;56% Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;49;N;10;10% Hamilton;Sunny;63;NNW;11;38% Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;22;69% Hearne;Mostly cloudy;59;N;8;58% Hebbronville;Cloudy;87;N;3;83% Henderson;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;4;91% Hereford;Sunny;46;NNE;6;35% Hillsboro;Sunny;61;NNW;11;47% Hondo;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;28;36% Houston;Cloudy;80;SW;3;78% Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;81;S;10;73% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;81;SSE;13;73% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Cloudy;82;S;5;78% Houston Clover;Cloudy;81;SSW;6;76% Houston Hooks;Cloudy;79;N;9;78% Houston Hull;Cloudy;78;W;6;86% Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;80;S;5;78% Huntsville;Cloudy;68;NNW;8;81% Ingleside;Cloudy;80;SE;10;81% Jacksonville;Cloudy;61;WNW;4;88% Jasper;Showers;80;SSW;5;75% Junction;Sunny;67;N;16;10% Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;70;NNE;22;17% Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;71;N;11;14% Killeen;Partly sunny;66;N;9;26% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;67;N;14;33% Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;81;SE;7;78% La Grange;Cloudy;66;N;8;50% Lago Vista;Cloudy;64;N;6;27% Lancaster;Mostly sunny;61;NNW;6;45% Laredo;Cloudy;82;NNE;22;34% Llano;Mostly sunny;69;N;12;15% Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;W;4;91% Lubbock;Sunny;51;N;6;23% Lufkin;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;6;93% Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;76% Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;66;NNW;13;36% Mckinney;Mostly sunny;53;NW;16;52% Mesquite;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;5;43% Midland;Sunny;58;NNW;14;8% Midland Airpark;Sunny;58;NNW;14;8% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;10;47% Mineola;Sunny;55;NW;7;84% Mineral Wells;Sunny;58;NNW;12;35% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;9;87% Nacogdoches;Cloudy;67;NW;6;96% New Braunfels;Cloudy;69;NNE;7;20% Odessa;Sunny;59;NNW;9;9% Orange;Cloudy;80;S;11;75% Palacios;Cloudy;82;SSE;13;79% Palestine;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;5;82% Pampa;Sunny;46;NNW;10;35% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;47;NNW;10;32% Paris;Partly sunny;55;NW;8;59% Pecos;Sunny;59;NNW;5;10% Perryton;Sunny;47;N;7;26% Plainview;Sunny;49;N;10;23% Pleasanton;Cloudy;74;NNE;11;24% Port Aransas;Cloudy;77;E;6;89% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;11;84% Port Lavaca;Showers;80;S;6;86% Randolph AFB;Cloudy;71;N;15;16% Robstown;Cloudy;78;SE;6;88% Rockport;Showers;78;SE;6;95% Rocksprings;Sunny;67;N;16;9% San Angelo;Sunny;63;N;15;10% San Antonio;Cloudy;69;NNE;8;18% San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;74;NNE;12;18% San Marcos;Cloudy;69;N;8;27% Seminole;Sunny;58;NNW;8;13% Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;54;NNW;14;50% Snyder;Sunny;57;N;10;11% Sonora;Sunny;66;NNE;13;8% Stephenville;Sunny;59;NNW;13;33% Sulphur Springs;Sunny;58;NW;9;64% Sweetwater;Sunny;58;N;9;20% Temple;Mostly sunny;65;N;16;43% Terrell;Sunny;57;NW;14;52% Tyler;Sunny;59;WNW;4;91% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;N;9;10% Vernon;Sunny;54;NNE;9;34% Victoria;Cloudy;64;W;5;90% Waco;Sunny;63;NNW;15;51% Weslaco;Cloudy;85;S;14;68% Wharton;Showers;74;W;6;94% Wichita Falls;Sunny;51;N;9;37% Wink;Sunny;57;N;5;7% 