TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;37;SSE;8;75% Abilene Dyess;Clear;32;SSE;8;74% Alice;Fog;40;NNE;2;91% Alpine;Clear;36;WSW;4;55% Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;8;45% Angleton;Clear;37;NNE;3;95% Arlington;Clear;36;S;1;81% Austin;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;92% Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;100% Bay;Clear;40;Calm;0;93% Beaumont;Clear;40;NNE;3;90% Beeville;Clear;41;NE;5;96% Borger;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;14;34% Bowie;Mostly clear;33;SSE;3;84% Breckenridge;Clear;37;SSE;5;87% Brenham;Fog;36;NW;1;99% Bridgeport;Clear;29;Calm;0;90% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;49;NNW;4;93% Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;36;SE;3;95% Burnet;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;3;98% Canadian;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;7;57% Castroville;Clear;35;NNE;1;88% Childress;Partly cloudy;39;S;12;64% Cleburne;Clear;32;SSW;2;94% College Station;Fog;36;NNW;1;92% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;35;SSW;6;95% Conroe;Clear;36;N;1;92% Corpus Christi;Clear;44;ENE;3;92% Corsicana;Clear;40;ENE;1;85% Cotulla;Clear;46;E;6;79% Dalhart;Partly cloudy;35;S;15;45% Dallas Love;Clear;36;ESE;3;81% Dallas Redbird;Clear;38;SSE;6;75% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clear;37;SSE;3;78% Decatur;Clear;40;Calm;0;64% Del Rio;Clear;44;E;6;57% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;39;Calm;0;67% Denton;Mostly clear;37;SE;1;82% Dryden;Clear;35;NE;3;69% Dumas;Mostly clear;43;SSW;17;36% Edinburg;Clear;49;NNE;2;93% El Paso;Partly cloudy;46;E;3;35% Ellington;Clear;43;NNE;6;81% Falfurrias;Fog;41;WNW;2;100% Fort Hood;Clear;34;NW;1;99% Fort Worth;Clear;34;S;1;76% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;37;S;5;75% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;36;SSE;1;76% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;32;Calm;0;93% Fredericksburg;Fog;37;SSE;2;99% Gainesville;Partly cloudy;33;S;2;87% Galveston;Mostly clear;47;NNE;6;83% Gatesville;Fog;29;NW;2;100% Georgetown;Mostly clear;34;N;1;96% Giddings;Clear;35;NNW;1;99% Gilmer;Clear;34;NE;1;98% Graham;Clear;37;S;4;82% Granbury;Clear;31;S;1;93% Grand Prairie;Clear;33;S;1;89% Greenville;Mostly clear;33;SE;2;94% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;38;W;4;49% Hamilton;Fog;31;ESE;3;87% Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;6;89% Hearne;Fog;32;N;1;97% Hebbronville;Clear;48;SW;1;94% Henderson;Clear;32;ENE;1;94% Hereford;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;11;53% Hillsboro;Clear;35;SSE;2;85% Hondo;Clear;37;NE;6;95% Houston;Clear;42;N;1;84% Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;44;Calm;0;76% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Clear;48;E;10;61% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clear;38;Calm;0;95% Houston Clover;Clear;38;N;1;94% Houston Hooks;Clear;38;Calm;0;92% Houston Hull;Clear;38;Calm;0;92% Houston Intercontinental;Clear;41;Calm;0;92% Huntsville;Clear;38;Calm;0;89% Ingleside;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;95% Jacksonville;Clear;33;E;1;94% Jasper;Clear;32;N;1;100% Junction;Clear;31;Calm;0;88% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;38;NNE;5;91% Kerrville;Fog;37;SE;2;99% Killeen;Clear;34;NW;1;99% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;100% Kingsville Nas;Fog;40;Calm;0;100% La Grange;Fog;35;NNW;1;100% Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;42;SE;1;96% Lancaster;Clear;32;NE;1;93% Laredo;Clear;43;ESE;7;86% Llano;Cloudy;41;SE;3;95% Longview;Clear;34;E;2;96% Lubbock;Partly cloudy;39;SSW;7;63% Lufkin;Clear;39;ENE;3;85% Mcallen;Clear;48;NE;3;86% Mcgregor;Clear;30;Calm;0;100% Mckinney;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;92% Mesquite;Clear;35;NE;1;90% Midland;Partly cloudy;37;S;8;67% Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;37;S;8;67% Midlothian;Clear;34;Calm;0;94% Mineola;Clear;30;ENE;2;98% Mineral Wells;Clear;33;S;6;81% Mount Pleasant;Clear;34;SE;4;96% Nacogdoches;Clear;30;N;1;99% New Braunfels;Clear;41;NNE;1;96% Odessa;Mostly clear;36;SSE;5;74% Orange;Clear;38;NNE;2;96% Palacios;Clear;40;N;7;96% Palestine;Mostly clear;32;ENE;2;96% Pampa;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;15;48% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;14;37% Paris;Clear;33;SSE;4;96% Pecos;Partly cloudy;32;SE;5;74% Perryton;Cloudy;40;SSW;14;45% Plainview;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;10;70% Pleasanton;Clear;38;N;1;94% Port Aransas;Clear;47;NNE;7;90% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;55;N;7;80% Port Lavaca;Clear;46;N;4;92% Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;99% Robstown;Clear;44;Calm;0;100% Rockport;Mostly clear;46;NNE;4;97% Rocksprings;Clear;37;SSE;7;86% San Angelo;Clear;31;NE;1;85% San Antonio;Mostly clear;38;NNE;2;89% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;40;N;3;92% San Marcos;Partly cloudy;43;NE;1;91% Seminole;Partly cloudy;35;SSW;4;70% Sherman-Denison;Clear;36;SSE;7;76% Snyder;Clear;34;SSW;5;76% Sonora;Clear;30;SSE;3;93% Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;96% Sulphur Springs;Clear;33;S;4;98% Sweetwater;Clear;37;S;6;71% Temple;Fog;29;WNW;3;100% Terrell;Clear;32;Calm;0;85% Tyler;Clear;37;ENE;1;86% Uvalde;Clear;36;ENE;3;91% Vernon;Clear;36;S;6;78% Victoria;Clear;41;N;3;94% Waco;Fog;30;SW;3;100% Weslaco;Clear;44;N;5;96% Wharton;Clear;42;NNW;2;100% Wichita Falls;Clear;35;S;8;79% Wink;Clear;39;SE;10;61% Zapata;Clear;41;E;2;93% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather