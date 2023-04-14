TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

_____

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy and less humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Aransas Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid

with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Calhoun Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

327 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

