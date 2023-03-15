TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 _____ 645 FPUS54 KCRP 150847 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 TXZ343-152145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ443-152145- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-152145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ234-152145- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ239-152145- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ242-152145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-152145- Coastal Kleberg- 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-152145- Kleberg Islands- 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-152145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ244-152145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ245-152145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ345-152145- Aransas Islands- 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-152145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 50. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ246-152145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ247-152145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ347-152145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows around 50. South winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ447-152145- Calhoun Islands- 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-152145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ232-152145- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ241-152145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-152145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ240-152145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-152145- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ230-152145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 347 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$