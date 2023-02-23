TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 _____ 041 FPUS54 KCRP 230802 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 TXZ343-231115- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ443-231115- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-231115- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ234-231115- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ239-231115- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ242-231115- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ342-231115- Coastal Kleberg- 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ442-231115- Kleberg Islands- 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ344-231115- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ244-231115- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ245-231115- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ345-231115- Aransas Islands- 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ346-231115- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ246-231115- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-231115- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ347-231115- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ447-231115- Calhoun Islands- 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ233-231115- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ232-231115- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ241-231115- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ231-231115- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ240-231115- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ229-231115- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ230-231115- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 202 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TC _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather