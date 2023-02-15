TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

452 FPUS54 KCRP 151006

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

TXZ343-152245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-152245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-152245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-152245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph, increasing to west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-152245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ242-152245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-152245-

Coastal Kleberg-

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-152245-

Kleberg Islands-

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-152245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-152245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-152245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-152245-

Aransas Islands-

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-152245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-152245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-152245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-152245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-152245-

Calhoun Islands-

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

around 40. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-152245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-152245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-152245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-152245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-152245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-152245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-152245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

406 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

87/HA

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather