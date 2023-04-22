TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ 807 FPUS54 KBRO 220856 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 TXZ253-221600- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ255-221600- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ355-221600- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ455-221600- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ252-221600- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ254-221600- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ354-221600- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ248-221600- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ249-221600- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ250-221600- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ353-221600- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ251-221600- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ351-221600- Coastal Kenedy- 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ454-221600- Willacy Island- 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ451-221600- Kenedy Island- 355 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather