TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

_____

916 FPUS54 KBRO 130856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

TXZ253-131600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-131600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ355-131600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ455-131600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-131600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-131600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ354-131600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-131600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-131600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-131600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ353-131600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-131600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-131600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming east around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ454-131600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ451-131600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather