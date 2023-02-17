TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

_____

424 FPUS54 KBRO 170956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

TXZ253-171700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-171700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ355-171700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ455-171700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-171700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill

values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-171700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ354-171700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-171700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the lower 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-171700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values in the upper 30s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill

values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-171700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values in the upper 30s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-171700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-171700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ351-171700-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ454-171700-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-171700-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather