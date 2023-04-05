TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

774 FPUS54 KEWX 060200

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ192-061500-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-061500-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-061500-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-061500-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ187-061500-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-061500-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-061500-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-061500-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-061500-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-061500-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-061500-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ228-061500-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-061500-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-061500-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-061500-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-061500-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-061500-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-061500-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-061500-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-061500-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ189-061500-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-061500-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-061500-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-061500-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ194-061500-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-061500-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-061500-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ204-061500-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-061500-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-061500-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-061500-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-061500-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ218-061500-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather