TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 774 FPUS54 KEWX 060200 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 TXZ192-061500- Travis- Including the city of Austin 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-061500- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-061500- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ220-061500- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ187-061500- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ193-061500- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-061500- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ172-061500- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ208-061500- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ206-061500- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ224-061500- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ228-061500- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-061500- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ209-061500- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ219-061500- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ188-061500- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ223-061500- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ207-061500- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ191-061500- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-061500- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ189-061500- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ186-061500- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-061500- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-061500- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ194-061500- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-061500- Llano- Including the city of Llano 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ217-061500- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ204-061500- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-061500- Real- Including the city of Leakey 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ203-061500- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-061500- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-061500- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ218-061500- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 900 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$