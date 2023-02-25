TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023 _____ 772 FPUS54 KEWX 250752 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 TXZ192-252100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ205-252100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ183-252100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ220-252100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ187-252100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-252100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ190-252100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ172-252100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ208-252100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ206-252100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ224-252100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ228-252100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ184-252100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ209-252100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ219-252100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ188-252100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and less humid with lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-252100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ207-252100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ191-252100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-252100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ189-252100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ186-252100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-252100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ225-252100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ194-252100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ171-252100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ217-252100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ204-252100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ185-252100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-252100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ173-252100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ221-252100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ218-252100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 152 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$