560 FPUS54 KAMA 210936

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

TXZ012-017-220015-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-220015-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ001-006-220015-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-220015-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-220015-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-220015-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-220015-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-220015-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-220015-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-220015-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-220015-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-220015-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ016-220015-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-220015-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-220015-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-220015-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-220015-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain

showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-220015-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-220015-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

436 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

