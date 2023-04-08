TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ 415 FPUS54 KAMA 081106 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 TXZ012-017-090000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ317-090000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ001-006-090000- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ002-090000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ007-090000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ003-090000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ008-090000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ004-090000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ009-090000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ005-090000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ010-090000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ011-090000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ016-090000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ013-090000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ018-090000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ014-090000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ019-090000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ015-090000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ020-090000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 605 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$