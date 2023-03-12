TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023 _____ 107 FPUS54 KAMA 120831 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 TXZ012-017-130000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of sprinkles. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-130000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ001-006-130000- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-130000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 20. $$ TXZ007-130000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and rain showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of snow 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-130000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and rain showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 20. $$ TXZ008-130000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ TXZ004-130000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 20. $$ TXZ009-130000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of sprinkles in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ TXZ005-130000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ TXZ010-130000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of sprinkles in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ TXZ011-130000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers early, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-130000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-130000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ TXZ018-130000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ TXZ014-130000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ TXZ019-130000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ TXZ015-130000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of sprinkles in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ020-130000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 331 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. 