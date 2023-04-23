The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Today, a cold front will continue to push off the East Coast, bringing thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain into much of New England with just the chance for some showers farther west into New York state. South of there, much of the Northeast, the mid-Atlantic and even the Southeast should be cooler and dry behind the front, with some showers possible as the front clears South Florida. Snow showers cannot be ruled out across the upper Great Lakes, but cooler conditions are expected extending into the northern Plains and southward to inland portions of the South. However, a developing storm will bring rain to mainly central and eastern Texas, perhaps also reaching far southern Oklahoma. Much of the Southwest should be dry and warmer as a new storm brings showers to the Pacific Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 99 at Palm Springs, CA National Low Saturday 0 at Lake Yellowstone, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather